Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$20.07 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

