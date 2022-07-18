Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $167.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.