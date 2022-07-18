Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

