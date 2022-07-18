BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $600.37 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.75 and its 200 day moving average is $709.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

