Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $494.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day moving average is $570.91. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

