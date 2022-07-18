Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.62 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.