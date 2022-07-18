Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

