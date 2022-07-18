Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

