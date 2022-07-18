Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.94 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in American Express by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

