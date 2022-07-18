All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.37 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

