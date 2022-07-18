Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,362,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $121.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

