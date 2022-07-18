Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

