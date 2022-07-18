Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.