Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

