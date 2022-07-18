FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 381.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

