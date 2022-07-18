Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

