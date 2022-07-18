Latitude Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

