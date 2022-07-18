Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

