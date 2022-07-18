Financial Partners Group Inc Has $824,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

About Blackstone

Get Rating

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

