FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires 1,909 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 15.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

