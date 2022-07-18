FIDELIS iM LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $179.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

