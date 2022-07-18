The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Boosted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $293.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.38 by ($0.65). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

