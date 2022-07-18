Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

