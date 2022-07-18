Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,299.99 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,308.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,441.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,917.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

