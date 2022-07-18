Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

