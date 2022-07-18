WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 252 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

