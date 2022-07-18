SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $239.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.67. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

