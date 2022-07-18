Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

