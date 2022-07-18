Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,913.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

