Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

