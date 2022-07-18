Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

