Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

