Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,960 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

