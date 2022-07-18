AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.