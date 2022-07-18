WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.