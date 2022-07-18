1,540 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $301.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.