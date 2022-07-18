WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.



