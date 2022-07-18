Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in American Express by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in American Express by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in American Express by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

