Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,877 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

AXP stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

