American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

NYSE AXP opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

