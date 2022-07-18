Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

