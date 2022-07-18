Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.