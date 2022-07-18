Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

