Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VUG opened at $231.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

