Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.20 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

IPAY stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

