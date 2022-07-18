4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Chevron by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

