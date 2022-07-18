Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %
SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
