Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

