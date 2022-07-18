Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

