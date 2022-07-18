Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

